Jacquelyn S. Polak, 92, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019, at her residence in Birmingham, Ala. Born January 15, 1927, in Rome, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Dewey Lee Stevens Sr. and Clemmie Horton Stevens.

She was preceded in death by first husband, C.A. “Bud” Todd (1951), Rome, Ga., and her husband of 53 years, Edward Stephen Polak (2010), originally of Warren, R.I.

She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Todd Seufert (Ken), of Farmington, Mo., Mary P. Sottilare (Mike), of Birmingham, Ala., and Elizabeth P. English (John), of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Emily S. McLeod (Bruce), Michael E. Sottilare (Kara), and Anthony English; great grandson, Dominic Kornegay; her brother, Dewey Lee Stevens Jr. (Dorothy), of Rome; niece, Linda Albrecht (Jon), and their children, Natalie (Luke) Lee, Rosemary, and Christy; and nephew, Charles Stevens (Stephanie), and their children, Theresa, Mark, James, and Spruell; as well as cousins, other family members, and friends.

Jackie graduated from Girls’ High School, Rome, Ga., in 1944 where she played the saxophone and was a majorette. She attended the Georgia State College for Women and the University of Georgia before working for the Georgia Power Company.

Jackie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rome, then transferred her membership to Presbyterian churches while living in Weedsport, N.Y.; Overland Park, Kan.; Houston, Texas; and Gallatin, Tenn.

Jackie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, a wonderful homemaker, an avid bridge player, gardener, and golfer, and throughout her life completed crossword puzzles in ink. She appreciated beauty in art, floral arranging, interior decor, fashion, and music.

The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Daniel’s Funeral Home, 901 E. Second Ave., with a celebration of life following at 11:00 a.m. A private interment will be held afterwards at East View cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the organization of your choice.

