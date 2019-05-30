Howard Thomas, age 93 of Resaca died at 8:21 PM, Wednesday, May 29 in Morning Point Assisted living.

He was born in Gordon County on April 17, 1926, a son of the late Arthur Thomas and Katie Langston Thomas. Also, he was preceded in death by his wife Frances Chitwood Thomas who died October 18, 2012.

Howard is survived by one son, Don Thomas of Marietta and formerly of Resaca; sister, Marlyn Nix and her husband Julian; three granddaughters, Darla Thomas McEntyre and her husband, Stan of Calhoun, Sydney Thomas of Marietta, Lyndsey Thomas Blackwell and her husband, Jeremiah of Marietta; two great grandchildren, Marah McEntyre and Andrew McEntyre both of Calhoun.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 31 at the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home. Burial will be in Chandler Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the funeral hour.