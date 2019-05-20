Harry “Rayford” West, 74, of Adairsville, Georgia passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Gordon Hospital.

He was born in Gordon County, Georgia on February 16, 1945 to the late Harry West and Mable Jo Fletcher West. He was owner operator of Colonial Feed and Seed. He was an avid gardener, loved music, and going fishing. In his later life he enjoyed just sitting under his tree and reminiscing about the good old days. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mable Jo West and grandson, Alexander Prentice.

He is survived by his children, Keven and Sheri West, Regina Cochran, Tammy Prentice, and Deron West; mother of his children and dearest friend, Marie West; brother, Larry West; sisters, Glenda Kinsey and Diane Silvers; grandchildren, David Prentice, Bo Prentice, Elijah West, Dylan Cochran, Hope Loner, and Haley West; 2 great-grandchildren and 3 on the way.

A Celebration of Rayford’s Life will be held Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Adairsville Christian Church.