Gus Rhinehart age 82, of Rome passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019 in a local hospital.

Mr. Rhinehart was born July 15, 1936, in Hiawassee, Ga. a son of the late Victor Rhinehart, and Ruby Burch Rhinehart. He was a member of Mt. Alto Baptist Church, and for over 40 year Owned and operated Rhinehart’s Garage, he attended Possum Trot School. Mr. Rhinehart was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Riordan Rhinehart, son Kenny Rhinehart, brothers, M. L. and Randall Rhinehart.

Survivors include his son and daughter in law, Michael and Bebe Rhinehart, Rome; brothers, John (Sandra) Rhinehart, Power Springs; Barnette Rhinehart, Texas; sisters, Ruth (Jerry) Dunn, Rockmart; Janis (Gene) Mooney, Rome; granddaughters, Savanna Rhinehart, Delaney Rhinehart, brother in law, Ned Riordan, Jr. sister in law, Linda Riordan (Craig) Allee, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday May 9, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Billy Carver, officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Alto Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Please visit our website, www.goodshpherdfh.net to post Tributes.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.