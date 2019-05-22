Earlier this week Gordon County Deputies along with the Georgia State Patrol were located at a private residence on Hightower Loop in Gordon County in search of a fugitive.

The deputies had 9 warrants for the arrest of Bradley McDaniel, age 32, of Hancock Mountain Trail, Waleska, Georgia. The charges included felonious fleeing/eluding officers. The deputies had been searching for McDaniel for several days, as he was actively evading arrest. The deputies had received reliable information that McDaniel was at the Hightower Loop residence that same day.

While executing the warrants, a male occupant claimed that McDaniel was not inside. However, when deputies went inside to look, McDaniel emerged from a bedroom and attempted to flee. After a brief struggle, McDaniel was taken into custody.

McDaniel had a history of arrests for drugs, family violence, aggravated stalking and other offenses. After the arrest, a complaint was registered by a (non occupant) family member. The matter is under review.