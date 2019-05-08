Gloria Jean Lee Hight passed away peacefully surrounded by family after an extended illness on May 7, 2019, at the age of 73.

A native Roman she was born July 10, 1945, daughter of Rev. Willis Lee and Lurlene Lee McCord who preceded her in death. Mrs. Hight retired from Galey & Lord Inc. with 25 years of service. After retirement, she served as a school crossing guard where she enjoyed helping children every day.

Gloria was known for her smile and easy laugh. She showed great love for her family and friends. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, getaways to the beach, and spending time with her family and her beloved dog, Foxy. She was of the Baptist faith and an active member of New Antioch Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jerry Hight; children, Jeff Hight (Carson) and Jason Hight (Tracy); grandchildren, Hannah Hight, Hayley Hight, Matthew Hight (Sasha), Logan Burdette, Kelley Anne Smith, and Brady Smith; one great-grandchild, Owen Hight; siblings, Andy Lee (Mary), Rockmart, GA, Harold Lee (Jackie), Turtletown, TN, and Tania Lee Duncan, Hogansville, GA.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 1:00 until 2:45 at Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Chapel. Graveside services will occur at Rome Memorial Gardens. Rev. Eric Hardman and Rev. Harry House will officiate the service.

Pallbearers include Greg Culberson, James Davidson, Alan Hight, Matthew Hight, Will Lee, and Brady Smith. Members of the Ladies Faith, Sunday School class, will serve as honorary pallbearers. Pallbearers are asked to meet at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Friday at 2:30.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to New Antioch Baptist Church, Shannon, GA, Cancer Navigators, Rome, GA or a charity of your choice.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel has charge of the funeral arrangements.