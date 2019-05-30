Georgia Highlands College has been named the 2019 #2 Paramedic to RN nursing school program in the country by RegisteredNursing.org in it’s 3rd Annual Paramedic to RN Program Rankings.

Georgia Highlands College offers a Paramedic to RN bridge program which results in an associate’s degree in nursing (ADN/ASN). Application deadlines are September 1 of each year for a Spring semester program start, and enrolled students enjoy the flexibility of a part-time schedule (full-time program option coming in summer 2020).

GHC’s bridge program works by awarding credit for the first 5 courses in the traditional ASN curriculum to paramedics who have fulfilled the required prerequisites.

Albany State University also made the list from Georgia.

The methodology began with obtaining NCLEX-RN exam pass rates for all RN programs (ADN, BSN, Direct-Entry MSN) state by state through several methods, including making a number of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. We requested the previous 5 years of information that is available.

Once this data was obtained, we filtered out the programs with the following characteristics:

Programs that have closed or will be closing at the time of data collecting

Programs with no pass rate data available for the previous 1 or 2 years, depending on the state and number of years of data available

Programs with only one year of pass rates

Once non-qualifying programs had been filtered, the ranking process began:

NCLEX-RN pass rates were analyzed going back to the most recent years of data available up to 5 years, each state may have varying years, see the data table below for each state’s year range analysis. Schools pass rates were averaged together and weighted by the recency of the exam, for example, exam pass rates in 2018 count more towards overall rankings than scores from 2014.

Much of our main state ranking methodology above was used in coordination with the Online LPN to RN ranking. Other contributing factors weighted into this ranking include but not limited to: