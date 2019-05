The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is looking into the death of a newborn baby in Cartersville.

According to a statement from the GBI, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, the GBI Calhoun Office was requested to conduct a death investigation of a one-month-old in Cartersville, GA.

An autopsy has been performed and authorities are waiting for the results.

No arrest have been made of yet, but the investigation is active and ongoing.