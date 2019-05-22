The Buffalo Bills have issued the jersey number 32 for the first time in over four decades to former Chattooga Indian Senorise Perry.

Perry signed to play with the Bills wore the 32 as a member of the Indians, Louisville Cardinals and the Chicago Bears.

The famed 32 last belonged to OJ Simpson who played 9 seasons with the Bills.

“On one hand, wearing the number of a Hall of Famer creates a high expectation,” Perry said. “I thought it was retired, but then I was told it was available. Boom, I took it.”

“I know the situation. I know that greatness comes with that number, playing in Buffalo. But I’m willing to take anything that comes my way,” Perry said. “I’m going into my sixth year, and I know what it takes to get in this league and stay here. With that number on my back, I know I’m doing well for my family.”