Floyd County Schools announced on Wednesday that they have rented out the Third Avenue Parking Deck for students and families that will be attending this weekend’s high school graduations.

“We believe a graduation ceremony is a joyous occasion where families can come together to celebrate the bittersweet closing of one chapter and the exciting start to a new one for students they love. Floyd County Schools has reserved the Third Avenue Parking Deck in Downtown Rome for Armuchee High, Coosa High, Model High, and Pepperell High graduates and their families to use free of charge during the graduation ceremonies Friday, May 24th and Saturday, May 25th. “

Between each graduation ceremony, the deck will be completely cleared out to make room for the next group. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding in helping us do this quickly and efficiently for all to have the opportunity to enjoy the graduation ceremony they are attending. Thank you!