  • STARBUCKS – KROGER 667
  • 1476 TURNER MCCALL BLVD ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • CHECKER’S
  • 900 N BROAD ST ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • RENAISSANCE MARQUIS RETIREMENT VILLAGE
  • 3126 CEDARTOWN HIGHWAY SOUTHWEST ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • JANDY’S FROZEN YOGURT-REST
  • 715 TURNER MCCALL BLVD ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number: (770) 548-9398
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • JANDY’S FROZEN YOGURT-BASE
  • 715 TURNER MCCALL BLVD ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number: (770) 548-9398
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • LAS PALMAS MEXICAN BAR & GRILL
  • 311 RIVERSIDE PKWY ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number: (706) 506-3968
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • ZAXBY’S – TURNER MCCALL
  • 1808 TURNER MCCALL BLVD ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • DOMINO’S PIZZA #5723
  • 20 O’NEILL ST ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • HAPPY WOK
  • 467 TURNER MCCALL BLVD NE ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-14-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE
  • 1404 TURNER MCCALL BLVD ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-13-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316