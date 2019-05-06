The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says that the investigation is still ongoing into a deadly crash that happened around 10 PM on Saturday night on Highway 48 going up Lookout Mountain between Menlo and Cloudland.

Highway 48 was closed for a period of time while the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was on the scene of the crash throughout the night on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol told media over the weekend, according to their preliminary investigation, a 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer was headed down the mountain when it crossed the line and struck a 2014 Toyota Sienna head-on. Both vehicles caught on fire.

The GSP spokesperson said a 16-year-old male was driving the Trailblazer. He was injured and taken to an area hospital. A family of four was traveling in the Sienna. The driver, forty-one-year-old Christian Park, his wife, thirty-five-year-old Julia Park, and their four-year-old son were all killed. Another child, was pulled from the vehicle before it caught fire. He was taken to an area hospital and then transported to a children’s hospital in Atlanta.

Sheriff Mark Schrader told WZQZ News on Sunday, that the sixteen-year-old and the child that survived are both reported to be in serious but stable condition.

The GSP says that it is too early in the investigation to determine what, if any, charges the sixteen-year-old driver will face.