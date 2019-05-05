The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists in Cartersville and Bartow County of a traffic shift on US 41 between Massell Drive SE and the bridge over Pettit Creek, scheduled for Tuesday, May17, 2019. This shift will move traffic to the newly constructed bridge over Pettit Creek and onto the final alignment for this portion of the project to widen US 41 and reconstruct the cloverleaf interchange in Bartow County. This traffic shift will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and continues until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

This completed bridge work is part of a 1.079 mile project of widening and reconstruction on US 41/SR 3. The project also includes the construction of the bridges over CSX Railroad, US 411 and Pettit Creek. Work on this project began early September 2014. The entire project is expected to be completed by April 17, 2020, at a construction cost of $31,546,121.



“We certainly hope that all motorists watch out for this traffic shift and be extra cautious, while approaching this work zone,” said Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the DOT office in White. “This project may be causing the public some inconvenience, but upon completion, it will improve the flow of traffic in the area, make it safer, and help the public get where they need to go in Cartersville and Bartow County,” Waldrop explained.



The Georgia Department of Transportation continues its 2019 construction program. Dozens of important roadway improvement projects are ongoing this summer throughout northwest Georgia as we work to deliver projects on time and on budget while keeping our transportation network the nation’s finest. Pardon the necessary inconvenience and please drive cautiously and safely at all times, especially in work zones.



The public is urged to “know before you go.” For real-time information on active construction, incidents and more, call 511 or visit www511ga.org before you get into your car.