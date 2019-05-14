Eugene Talmadge Bruce age 84 of Summerville, GA passed away Saturday- May 11, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Bruce was born September 12, 1934 in Trion, GA to the late Clyde and Lois Ray Bruce. He was the owner/operator of the Summerville Motel and the Grocery Store on Highland Ave. He was an artist, he ran the Peach Tree Road Race for 38 consecutive years, and he loved the Sum Nelly. Mr. Bruce was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Mr. Bruce is survived by his sons, Phillip W. Bruce, Terry E. Bruce, and Tracy A. Bruce; and 14 grandchildren.

Mr. Bruce will lie in state and the family will receive friends at Mason Funeral Home from 1:00 – 4:00 PM Wednesday- May 15, 2019.