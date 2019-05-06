Estelle Plemons Hyde, age 81, of Rome passed away Sunday May 5, 2019.

Mrs. Hyde was born on March 31, 1938 to the late Varnell and Dessie Gore Plemons. She graduated Rome High in 1956 where she played basketball. Mrs. Hyde worked at Woodlawn School and Floyd County Schools where she retired from Model Elementary in 1996. She was a Mary Kay Consultant for over 20 years after her retirement. Mrs. Hyde was a Charter member of East Floyd Order of the Eastern Star Chapter. She was a member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church serving as nursery worker, bereavement and hospitality committee chairperson for many years. Mrs. Hyde loved her family, church, gardening, and serving many meals to families and community members. She was blessed by many special caregivers at Seven Hills Place, Redmond Regional Medical Center, and Affinity Hospice. They will forever be a part of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Hyde, parents, Sisters Elsie Holland and Daisy Pittard, brother Frankie Plemons, and in-laws Marvin and Geraldine Hyde.

Survivors include daughters: Teri (Mike) Samuelson, Jen (Jerome) Poole, Allyson (Larry) Dixon; Grandchildren: Alisha (Chris) Coleman, Bethany (Scooter) Allison, Brittany (Pete) Webster, Zachary (Danielle) Dixon, Josh Poole; Great Grandchildren: Jack and Hydee Allison, Addison and James Coleman, Allysa Dixon; Sisters: Mae Pierce, and Nancy (Sam) Holsomback; Brother in law and sisters in law: Robbie and Ann Hyde, and Jackie Hyde, many nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Dykes Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. Mikel Garrett, officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday May 6, 2019 at Dykes Creek Baptist, 46 Dykes Creek Church Rd NE, Rome, GA 30161

Mrs. Hyde will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Zach Dixon, Pete Webster, Scooter Allison, Chris Coleman, Matt Hyde, and Dalton Moore. Honorary Pallbearers include Melvin Grogan, Robbie Hyde, Jack Allison, and James Coleman.

Flowers will be accepted or donations to the Dykes Creek Baptist Church Youth Fund.

