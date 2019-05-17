Elevation House Secures Location to Provide Recovery Services to Adults with Serious Mental Illness
• National statistics indicate that there are nearly 4,000 people living in Rome/ Floyd with a diagnosed serious mental illness.*
• More than 19,000 people in our community will be impacted by mental illness this year.*
• The Clubhouse model of recovery utilized by Elevation House has been proven effective for over 70 years.**
• Elevation House is the first Clubhouse in the State of Georgia.
Source: NAMI; Clubhouse International*
To share the location of Elevation House, collaboration with the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell (KAB) Center and discuss the critical need for mental health recovery services. The Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center Board of Directors and the governing board of Elevation
House invites you to a Press Conference:
DATE: Tuesday, May 21, 2019
TIME: 11:00 a.m.
PLACE: Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, 21 Washington Drive SE, Rome, GA
PARTICIPANTS:
Bill Collins, Mayor, City of Rome; President, KAB Center
Don Scuvotti, Founder/ President, Elevation House
KAB Center Board of Directors
Elevation House Board of Directors
Rome City Commission and various government officials