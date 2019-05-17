Elevation House Secures Location to Provide Recovery Services to Adults with Serious Mental Illness



• National statistics indicate that there are nearly 4,000 people living in Rome/ Floyd with a diagnosed serious mental illness.*

• More than 19,000 people in our community will be impacted by mental illness this year.*

• The Clubhouse model of recovery utilized by Elevation House has been proven effective for over 70 years.**

• Elevation House is the first Clubhouse in the State of Georgia.

Source: NAMI; Clubhouse International*



To share the location of Elevation House, collaboration with the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell (KAB) Center and discuss the critical need for mental health recovery services. The Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center Board of Directors and the governing board of Elevation

House invites you to a Press Conference:

DATE: Tuesday, May 21, 2019

TIME: 11:00 a.m.

PLACE: Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, 21 Washington Drive SE, Rome, GA



PARTICIPANTS:

Bill Collins, Mayor, City of Rome; President, KAB Center

Don Scuvotti, Founder/ President, Elevation House

KAB Center Board of Directors

Elevation House Board of Directors

Rome City Commission and various government officials