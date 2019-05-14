David Carson Pack, age 64 of Calhoun, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his residence.

David was born on April 19, 1955 to the late William Boyd Pack and Edna Grace Cantrell. In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Pack and Glenn Pack. David was a graduate of Calhoun High School, Class of 1973. Then, he graduated from Dalton State College in 1975, and attended the University of Georgia. David worked for GA Power for over 40 years.

David is survived by: his wife, Carol Neighbors Pack of Calhoun; son, Joshua Pack and his wife Michelle of Chattanooga, TN; daughter, Jennifer Boozer and her husband Brian of Calhoun; brother, Garry Pack and his wife Yolanda of Calhoun; five grandchildren, Jacob Edwards, Jared Uselton, Corbin Uselton, Madie Boozer, and Dalton Boozer; nephew, Justin Pack and his wife, Lindsey of Calhoun; and niece, Andrea Pack of Calhoun.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 4 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Deacon Joseph O’Neal officiating.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2 PM until the service hour at 4 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.