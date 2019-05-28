Columbus Lee “C.L.” Davenport, age 74, of Cedartown, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his residence.

C. L. was born in Rome, Georgia on May 30, 1944, son of the late Dewey N. Davenport and the late Clevia Dale Hardin Davenport. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Drew Garlin. C. L. was a member of Calhoun Avenue Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, he worked for a number of years as a Hyster driver at World Carpet.

Survivors include his wife, Judith Spicer “Judy” Davenport; two sons, Chris Davenport, Rome, and Lee Davenport (Ava), Rome; a daughter, Dawn Schmeck, Cedartown; four grandchildren, Leigh-Ann Davenport, Derrick Garlin, Brandon Garlin and Rachel Roberts; nine great grandchildren; a brother, Charles Davenport, Cedartown; a sister, Sue Ingram, Covington; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Barry McCullough officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until the service time.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.