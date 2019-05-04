Gary Jody Childers, 43 of Collinsville, was arrested at the Studio 6 in Rome after he allegedly kidnapped a 34 year-old woman and later found to be in possession of drugs and a gun.

Reports said that Childers attempted to flee arrest but was later captured. A search led police to find a large quantity of methamphetamine and a hand gun.

Childers is charged with kidnapping, possession of meth, possession of a schedule substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.