The Rome-Floyd Planning Office is hosting a Clocktower Painting Party at the Rome City Clocktower on Saturday, May 18 at 10:30 a.m. The event is being held as part of Historic Preservation Month festivities and the “This Place Matters” national campaign that encourages people to celebrate the places that are meaningful to them and to their communities.



Participants will create a painting of the Rome Clocktower and painting instruction will be led by local artist, Kristi Kent. All supplies will be provided from aprons to canvas to paint. “You don’t have to be an artist to participate,” said Kristi Kent, “Participants will be guided step-by-step; so everyone can create a beautiful Rome Clocktower painting to be proud of!” Light morning refreshments will also be provided.

“The Rome-Floyd Planning Office is excited to host this event at Rome’s most iconic landmark and place of historic significance,” said community planner and event organizer, Brittany Griffin. “Our goal is to encourage and inspire an ongoing dialogue about the importance of place and preservation in all of our lives.”

Space is limited for the Clocktower Painting Party. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased in-person at the Rome-Floyd Welcome Center located at 402 Civic Center Drive or online at: https://www.freshtix.com/events/clocktower-painting-party-at-the-clocktower.



For questions or additional details, call Community Planner, Brittany Griffin at 706-236-5025.