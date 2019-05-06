Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will welcome back Pat Garrow to conduct a new archaeological study on the museum campus May 22nd-May 25th.

Mr. Garrow has had a 51-year career in archaeology, of which 40 years have been spent in cultural resource management. He has extensive experience in ethnohistory, historical archaeology, prehistoric archaeology, urban archaeology, historic cemetery studies, and cultural resource studies. He has directed projects over much of the continental United States and the U.S. Caribbean. He has served as Principal Investigator, Project Manager, or Senior Technical Advisor on hundreds of projects, and has published nine books or monographs and over 50 articles. His experience has included preparation of scopes of work, research designs, work plans. He has authored or co-authored hundreds of contract reports.

Garrow served as the lead archaeologist who performed the original archaeological digs at Chieftains in the late 1960s and early 1970s with the help of local students and volunteers. His work at the museum unearthed some of the most valuable pieces in the current collection and provides a touchstone to the past for our area. Mr. Garrow retired in 2016 and has since been working on two books and several articles.

Visitors to the museum will be able to see the archaeological dig in progress during from 10am-12pm and 1pm-5pm Wednesday-Saturday at the museum. Admission prices for the dig and museum that week will be $10 for adults, $6 for seniors age 62+, and $4 for students K-College. Museum members can volunteer to participate in the dig that week and may sign up for shifts by contacting the museum.

The community can also participate in two related events the week of the archaeology dig. On Tuesday, May 21st, Garrow will present a free public lecture, “What We Learned from Archaeology at Chieftains” at 6:30pm, location TBA. In addition, Chieftains Museum will host the first “Museum Pop-In” event on Saturday May 25th from 10:30am-3:30pm on the museum campus. Admission prices for the “pop-in” event is $5 per person with a $20 family cap. Participants in the “pop-in” event will be able to see the archaeology dig in progress, tour the museum, and complete a variety of activities related to archaeology including a mock dig, creating clay beads, making your own paper gorget necklace, and more.

The archaeological dig and related events are part of a series of programs hosted by the museum in 2019 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Major Ridge to the Chieftains property in 1819.

For more information about these events, or to become a member of Chieftains Museum, visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call (706) 291-9494.