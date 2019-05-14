Charles E. Brewster, age 79 of Piedmont, passed away Sunday, May 12th at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Wednesday at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tracy Hutchison officiating; burial will follow in Mt. Vernon cemetery. The family will receive friends from until 12 Noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Jason Payne, Randy Payne, Alex Betterman, Daniel Betterman, Tim Milton, Michael Milton.

Survivors include his wife, Doris Elizabeth Lovelace Brewster; stepson, Jerry Conrad of Wisconsin; stepdaughter, Belinda Betterman of Northport, FL; 4 step grandchildren; several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Conrad.

