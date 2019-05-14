Charles E. Brewster, age 79 of Piedmont, passed away Sunday, May 12th at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Wednesday at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tracy Hutchison officiating; burial will follow in Mt. Vernon cemetery. The family will receive friends from until 12 Noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Jason Payne, Randy Payne, Alex Betterman, Daniel Betterman, Tim Milton, Michael Milton.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Elizabeth Lovelace Brewster; stepson, Jerry Conrad of Wisconsin; stepdaughter, Belinda Betterman of Northport, FL; 4 step grandchildren; several great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Conrad.
Mr. Brewster was a native of the son of the late Brewster
Charles E. Brewster, age 79 of Piedmont
Charles E. Brewster, age 79 of Piedmont, passed away Sunday, May 12th at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.