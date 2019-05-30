A Centre man was sentenced to 8 years in Prison on drug distribution charges on Tuesday.

Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship says that 51 year old Eric Ray Young was initially arrested by the Centre Police Department on charges of the Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance for selling Methamphetamine across the street from Centre Elementary School.

Young was initially charged with 5 counts of the Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance at the time.

Young is also a convicted drug dealer from Georgia where he also served time in prison for those crimes during earlier dates.

From WEISS radio