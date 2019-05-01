According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Sheriff’s investigators recovered a stolen boat on Tuesday and quickly charged an individual in possession.

The boat, a 2018 pontoon, was recently reported stolen from a residence near Lindsey’s Store. Investigators recovered the boat from a residence nearby and as a result 48 year-old Jason K. Matthews, of Centre, was charged with first degree receiving stolen property.

Matthews was taken into custody by deputies on Tuesday afternoon from a traffic stop in the Moshat Community.