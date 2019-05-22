Cedartown Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening near the Goodyear Village neighborhood.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, a single gunshot hit an 18-year-old black male on Ladue Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Newsome described the injury as non life-threatening, but the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The identity of the victim is being withheld from public release at this time.

Police are still seeking a suspect in the Tuesday evening shooting.

If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to call the Cedartown Police Department at (770) 748-4123.

From WGAA radio