A Cedar Bluff High School Math Teacher was arrested at the school on Tuesday morning on a number of drug charges.

According to arrests records, 38 year old Dustin Ray Duncan was booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center shortly after 1:00 p.m. on charges of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Public Intoxication and the Illegal Possession of Prescription of Drugs.

According to the official Cedar Bluff School website, Duncan is listed as a 9-12 grade Math Teacher at the school. He was also recently named as 2018 Teacher of the Year at the school.

Cedar Bluff Police and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the school.

Cedar Bluff Principal Rusty Thrasher declined to comment on the matter. Superintendent of Education Mitchell Guice told WEIS Radio News that in accordance with School Board Policy, he could not comment on any details regarding personnel issues. He did confirm that Mr. Duncan has been terminated as an employee of the Cherokee County Board of Education.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional details are being released at this time.

