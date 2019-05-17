Cartersville Middle School 6th grade math teacher Mr. Chris McSwain was named Cartersville School System teacher of the year on Wednesday afternoon. The announcement was made at Taverna Mediterranean Grill during a teacher of the year luncheon sponsored by Renasant Bank.

McSwain graduated from Cartersville High in 2000. This is his third year at Cartersville Middle after teaching 8th grade math at Woodland Middle for ten years.

Cartersville Middle School principal Mr. Ken MacKenzie said he’s a principal’s dream because he’s very well-liked and respected by students, parents, and peers. His passion about math and his benchmark attendance reflects on the students’ good test scores and attendance.

He received a plaque, $1,200 for a national professional learning conference, $750 for personal use, and an entry into the Georgia teacher of the year program.

Mrs. Tara Peters



Ms. Christine McKinney



Mrs. Debbie Justus

Mrs. Tara Peters, Ms. Christine McKinney, and Mrs. Debbie Justus won primary, elementary, and high school teachers of the year respectively. They each received a plaque, $500 for professional learning, and $500 for personal use. All monetary awards are from the Cartersville Schools Foundation.

