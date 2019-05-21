Berry College’s historic Ford Auditorium is set to undergo a $6.3 million renovation starting this summer.

The renovation is expected to create a first class performance and recital hall for the school’s music program.

Plans are to enlarge its stage, new seating, redesigned balcony, digital lighting and sound system, high-performance acoustics paneling, adjustable acoustical banners and sound reflectors and restoration of historic elements such as wood carvings and stained glass.

They are also expected to include new mechanical and curtain systems, climate controlled instruments storage and a renovated lobby.

The completion date is set for the end of this year.