Berry College has been ranked as one of the best schools for the money in the U.S. by College Factual.

Berry is ranked 157th out of 1,510 colleges nationwide. This places Berry in the top 15% nationally of all colleges reviewed by College Factual for value. Berry College’s quality of education, combined with its overall low net price, delivers students a good value for the money when compared to other colleges and universities nationwide of similar quality, according to the College Factual website.

During the 2017-2018 academic year, Berry awarded more than $38.1 million in institutional financial aid, up more than $1.6 million from the previous year. Both merit and need-based scholarships are offered and 98 percent of students receive financial aid. Students at Berry also have the opportunity to engage in eight semesters of hands-on, skills-building, paid learning experiences through the LifeWorks program.

“The Berry education is built on an exchange. The college offers a purposeful, four-year approach to learning anchored in mentorship, reflection, and work. Students contribute their ideas and industry to making Berry— and the larger world—better,” said Andrew Bressette, vice president for enrollment management.

Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest.