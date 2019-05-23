Berry College Chair of Psychology Alan Hughes is one of 41 administrators in higher education nationwide selected to participate in the 2019–2020 Senior Leadership Academy.

Individuals chosen by the Council of Independent Colleges for the year-long program are leaders who have been identified by their institutions as having the potential for more senior leadership positions in independent colleges or universities. Hughes will participate in the opening seminar in Baltimore on November 1-3, 2019, and a closing seminar in Washington D.C. June 21–23, 2020. He also will undertake a mentoring program, work with experts, participate in webinars, and engage in a series of readings and case studies during the academic year.

The Academy is designed to prepare prospective leaders to assume positions as the chief officers in any division—including academic affairs, student affairs, finance, enrollment management, and advancement—in independent higher education.

“Because the generation of senior leaders now on campus is rapidly approaching retirement, the need for able new leaders is significant,” said Council of Independent Colleges President Richard Ekman. “Competition for the available places in the program was intense, and the review committee found the nomination materials to be most impressive. They (and I) believe that Hughes has the potential for highly effective leadership in a position of senior responsibility on campus.”

Hughes earned a Ph.D. from the University of Louisville, a M.A. from Western Kentucky University and a B.A. from Berea College. His research interests are color vision; parallel pathways in the human visual system and mechanisms of light adaptation. He has taught at Berry since 2007 and is professor of psychology. He also taught at Nazareth College and was a research health sciences specialist for the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Sixty-one percent of participants in the first Senior Leadership Academy cohort (2010–2011) have advanced in their careers, and 28 percent of all participants in SLA thus far have earned more advanced positions.