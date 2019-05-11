Two people were seriously hurt after an accident on Highway 27 at Taylor’s Ridge on Thursday afternoon, and the Georgia State Patrol has charged a woman in connection with that accident.

The Georgia State Patrol said that a 2017 Ford Explorer was headed north on Highway 27 around 3:30 PM. Troopers said, “due to a medical condition of the driver, the Explorer crossed the double yellow line and sideswiped a 1997 Ford F-350 truck.” After making contact with the truck, the GSP says the Explorer continued north where it collided with a 2002 Mercury Sable head-on.

One patient was transported to Floyd Hospital and the other to Redmond Hospital in Rome. The driver of the Ford F350 was not injured.

The Georgia State Patrol has identified the driver of the Explorer as forty-eight-year-old Melinda Ann Storey of Armuchee. Storey has been charged with failure to maintain lane.

