Ascend Education has announced that Armuchee Middle School in Armuchee, GA has received a 2019 Gold Medal.

The Gold Medal Award was established in 2010 to honor the schools or districts that best demonstrate a dedication to ensuring that all students become successful at math. The strategies employed by this year’s Gold Medal honorees made use of Ascend Math, an online individualized math instructional resource, to accelerate math learning and improve standardized test scores.

Armuchee Middle School implemented Ascend Math with their special education students. The design of the program keeps students engaged as they move through lessons. “Ascend has allowed my small group of multi-age, multi-disability special needs students to pinpoint areas of instructional need while offering them skill level appropriate content.”

In his submission for Armuchee Middle School’s Austin Goggans wrote, “Within only 5 months, my students have completed 81 objectives in Ascend Math!”

“Congratulations to Armuchee Middle School students for the perseverance and hard work that led to their exceptional results,” said Kevin Briley, CEO of Ascend Education. “We are extremely proud of the important job the educators at Armuchee Middle School are doing to help their students succeed in math, gain confidence and positively advance in life.”

Mr. Goggans received a plaque commemorating their success. Armuchee Middle School will be featured on the Ascend Math website throughout the next year.



About Ascend Math®

Ascend Math is personalized online math instruction that provides each student with a unique study path through skill gaps at each level. Individual study plans are prescriptive, adaptive, and automatically assigned. In addition, Ascend Math provides all the interactive instruction each student needs. Students using Ascend fill skill gaps quickly and often improve one to two grade levels the first few months. Real-time data makes progress monitoring easy and gives teachers a quick snapshot of what needs to happen next.

Ascend Math is written to rigorous state standards. Instruction is delivered in a logical math sequence and students can progress at their own pace and track their own progress and success. Ascend Math® is currently used by hundreds of schools and districts serving more than one hundred thousand students throughout the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.ascendmath.com