Albert Francis Freeman, 84, a longtime resident of the Plainville Community, died at his home on Saturday, May 18, 2019, following several years of declining health. Albert was born near Talladega, Alabama on March 19, 1935. He was the son of the late Walter R. and Buris Wallis Freeman. Along with his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lena Bell Bennett Freeman, last year. Albert was raised in Lincoln, Alabama. A meat cutter, Albert was retired from Kroger. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Albert was an ordained minister. He will be fondly remembered as a well-loved member of his community.

Survivors are his son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Gaye Lynn Freeman; his daughters and son-in-law, Deborah Lynn Freeman Day and Angela F. and Gary M. Hyde; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Wallace C. and Mattie Freeman, and Raymond and Patricia Freeman; twelve grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great grandchild.

The Freeman family will receive friends at Fellowship Baptist Church on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.

The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. from Fellowship Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Scott Cemetery. Rev. Ron Bankson and Rev. David Ray will officiate. Pallbearers are Matt Hyde, Rodney Jenkins, David Marshall, Zachary Marshall, Jacob Lewis, Taylor Lewis, and Nathanial Gaston.

Flowers are being accepted or memorials may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 796 Plainville Road SW, Plainville, GA 30733. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.

