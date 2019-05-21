The Darlington Soccer Academy recently gathered to celebrate 21 graduating seniors who have signed to play soccer at the collegiate level.

Bottom row (left to right): Mitchell Crispin – Transylvania University; Lane Koch – Huntingdon College; Grace Wagshul – St. Lawrence University; Sarah Slater Hicks – Birmingham Southern College; Beth-el Lewis – Gardner Webb University; Delia Ebbin – Alabama A&M University; Kinley Sanders – Colorado Christian University; Will Gakio – Millsaps College; and Rahdriq Turner – Berry College. Back row (left to right): Rory Anderson – Binghamton University; Aaron Stafford – Fordham University; John Engerman – St. Bonaventure University; Khalil Dabdoub – Belmont University; Mason Duval – Elon University; Ben Davis – Transylvania University; Anthony Dias – New Buckinghamshire University. Not pictured: Gonzalo del Pozo – IE Business School; Grace McClellan – Louisiana State University; Kennedy Moore – Grambling State University; and Kyla Reynolds – Samford University.