Work could begin soon on resurfacing US 41/State Route 3 in Gordon County. Georgia DOT has recently awarded a contract to Northwest Georgia Paving, Inc. of Calhoun, Georgia, valued at little over a million dollars for a construction project to resurface a portion of the highway in Gordon County. The project includes 2.250 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on US 41, beginning south of Erwin Street and extending to East Line Street in Gordon County.



“This project and others like it in northwest Georgia add up to these two things – better mobility and better quality of life for all our residents,” said Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in White, Georgia.



This resurfacing project is scheduled to be completed by the end of February 2020, at a construction cost of $1,164,691. Information on construction and lane closure schedules on this project will be forthcoming before work begins.



More details on this and other projects in the Department’s recent bid awards are available via Award Announcement Download at: https://www.bidx.com/ga/letting?lettingid=19032201



The Georgia Department of Transportation continues its 2019 construction program. Dozens of important roadway improvement projects are ongoing this spring throughout northwest Georgia as we work to deliver projects on time and on budget while keeping our transportation network the nation’s finest. Pardon the necessary inconvenience and please drive cautiously and safely at all times, especially in work zones.



The public is urged to “know before you go.” For real-time information on active construction, incidents and more, call 511 or visit www511ga.org before you get into your car.