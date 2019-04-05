West Central’s school community put their pennies to work over the last few months in an effort to raise money for a library renovation.

Principal Daphne Johnson, along with their PTO and the West Central Faculty, discovered a fundraiser on Facebook that would help them to complete a project on their wish list.

“Our PTO president thought about using this fundraiser to get our students involved and to renovate our library,” said Johnson. “We are planning to add some paint, new pictures, new bookcases and other cool things

to spruce it up a bit. Our kids and our families have really ran with the idea and they have been wonderful in helping us to reach our goal. We never expected to raise this much money.”

The school collected a total of $2,771.22 to pay for the library renovation. This amount becomes more impressive when Johnson explained how they reached this dollar amount.

“As long the donation was a penny or a dollar bill, it counted towards a class total. We tracked the amounts raised by each student, and by each class. We wanted to do something special for the classes who raised the

most money and that is why we are celebrating today.”



West Central decided to combine their third nine weeks PBIS celebration with a day to reward their students’ fundraising efforts. The day included music and dancing, a chance to pie their teachers, a movie, and snacks.

And since the pennies and dollars were the only donations that counted, the school put a special twist on donations of the silver variety and for larger bills.

“The silver coins and bills larger than one dollar went against their totals, so it was a neat way to get creative with the fundraiser and to make sure everyone could contribute,” said Johnson. “However, all of the money we

raised went towards our total amount and will be used to work in our library.”

Hannah Woodrow, Carrie Nobles and their Pre-K class managed to bring in $226.62, putting them in the first place spot for class donations.

Kindergarten took second with $127.67 and first grade finished in the top three with $93.70 raised. Keep in mind, silver coins and bills larger than a dollar went against the total so the entire school won, especially since

the money will be used to make their library a fun place to learn.

“I am happy we are able to organize time to have a little fun with the kids and to celebrate a positive and joyous moment for our school,” Johnson smiled. “We really have a wonderful group of students and their families are very supportive of our school.”