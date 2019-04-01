Walter Norris Gamble, age 85, of Rome passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Born in Tennessee to Leon and Pauline Espy Gamble, Walter Norris Gamble moved to Georgia at a young age. Norris graduated from Rome High School, where he played basketball and was the student body president. He continued his work with the Class of 1952 throughout the years with correspondence and reunion planning.

On September 6, 1953, Norris married his high school sweetheart, Cornelia Daniel. He was the proud father of two daughters, Lara (deceased) and Alice. He lovingly adopted and raised his two granddaughters, Melissa and Alicia. One of the greatest joys of his later years was spending time with his great-grandchildren Lara, Olivia, Caleb, Logan, and Quinn.

Norris was employed as a manager by General Electric for over 40 years and – upon his retirement – as a tax preparer by H&R Block. He graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Shorter College. Norris also served in the US Army Reserves as an MP and Adjutant General Officer.

Highlights of his Rome community involvement include performing, directing, and serving on the Board at the Rome Little Theatre where he was honored with a lifetime membership; volunteering with Hospitality House for Women; participating with the East Rome High School boosters and PTA and the Rome Area Council for the Arts; being an organizer and charter member of the Coosa Valley Federal Credit Union; and serving as a Session member of both Westminster Presbyterian Church and Silver Creek Presbyterian Church, a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church, and as an elder in the Presbyterian Church USA.

Norris’s passion, however, was his life-long association with the Boy Scouts of America. Among his achievements, positions, and honors were Eagle and Silver awards, Order of the Arrow Vigil Honor, Lodge Advisor, Area Secretary, Silver Beaver Award, Scouter’s Key, Scoutmaster, Explorer Advisor, Charter Representative, District Commissioner, Merit Badge Counselor, and Council Executive Board. Norris was an organizing member of the Camp Sidney Dew Alumni Association and an officer on its first Board. He promoted the scouting program at the Silver Creek Presbyterian Church, earning the love and respect of the troops.

Norris was a true gentleman, of utmost integrity and character, who took care of everyone and exemplified the Boy Scout Oath and Law. He will be missed as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and the best of men.

A Memorial Service will held at Silver Creek Presbyterian Church (6 Old Rockmart Road SE, Lindale GA 30147) at 2:00pm on Tuesday April 2nd.”