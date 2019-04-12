Vickie Lynn Shull Spradlin, age 64, of Rome passed away Wednesday April 10, 2019 at her residence.

Vickie was born May 28, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio a daughter of the late John William Jackson, and Betty Jean McClanahan Jackson. She attened Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, she was self employed health care provider. Vickie was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Shull.

Survivors include son, Jason Starr (Tiffany) Womack; daughters, Tiffany Collum Womack; Candy Richards; grandchildren, Brittany Matthews, Harry Tyler, Kelli Hembre, Adissa Worsham, Dallas Worsham, Sierra Womack, 8 great grandchildren, brothers, Jeff Shull, Johnny Shull, Gary Shull, sisters, Sherry (Mackey) Cochran, Tonya (Ralph) Clark, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday April 13, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Branton officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday April 12, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 P.M. on Saturday, Neal Richards, Dallas Worsham, Harry Tyler, Jamie Shull, Sid Gresham, and Chris Terry.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes, and view the complete obituary.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements