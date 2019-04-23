Tom Mayes was a decorated WWII Army Air Corp veteran. He married Martha Ernst in 1947. Together they had 4 children, Kenneth, Louanne, Walter and Mary. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. After graduation, he worked for the General Electric Company until his retirement in 1984, achieving the position of Manager of Engineering in Rome, GA.

Tom Mayes was a member and an ordained Elder of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Rome, GA. He was a member of the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers, the Elfun Society, Rome Rotary Club, American Red Cross Rome (served as chapter president) and member of the Rome Power Squadron.

Surviving family members include daughters, Louanne Mobley, Mary Cox, son-in-law, Allen Mobley, daughter-in-law, Karen Mayes, sister, Louvena Glass, 5 grandchildren, Jeff and David Mayes, Thomas Mobley, Candice Cox Dennis, Christopher Cox, and 4 great grandchildren, Grayson Cox, Emily and Amanda Mobley, Harper Rae Dennis, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Edward Mayes, his sons, Kenneth and Walter Mayes and his wife, Martha Ernst Mayes,

Celebration of Life memorial visitation and service will be held beginning 3:00 pm, April, 27, 2019 at 1st Presbyterian Church of Rome GA. Expressions of condolences to the family can made on-line thru http://dignitymemorial.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, donations to 1st Presbyterian Church of Rome GA (http://fpcrome.org), 3HC Hospice (http://3hc.org), or your favorite charity, are appreciated.