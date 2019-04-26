Seniors throughout Northwest Georgia will gain pertinent information and have fun getting active at the 33rd Annual Senior Inforum on May 8th at the Thornton Recreation Center located across from Armuchee High School.

Tickets are $5 for the Inforum and may be purchased at the Charles C. Parker Center, 1325 Kingston Road. Tickets must be purchased in advance as they sell out fast. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the event is from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Space is limited so please get your tickets before they are gone!

The Inforum is presented by Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation and the Senior Promotions Council.

“We are excited to bring back this great event! Our theme will be “Be Kind. We will be kind to Veterans, to each other and to learn how to be kind to ourselves. We hope to see you there,” says Wanda Whitten, Senior Inforum Program Chair.

The Inforum will feature exhibits with information on programs and services geared toward senior citizens, a Chick-Fil-A lunch, live entertainment, and door prizes.

Exhibit space is still available and costs $25 for non-profit groups. Spaces for for-profit groups are $150. Interested vendors may contact Sheree Williams at 706.234.1655 or email [email protected].

For questions about the Senior Inforum, contact the Charles C. Parker Center at 706.234.0383.