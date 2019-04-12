Teddy Mack Weeks, age 58, of Rome passed away Tuesday April 9, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Weeks was born August 30, 1960 to the late Robert Weeks and Shelby Prather Weeks. He worked in the lawn care business for Steven Walker for many years. He was preceded in death by his father, his former wife Dottie Knight Weeks, and a sister Robbie Roberts, niece Patches Clements.

Survivors include sons: Brian Weeks, of Cave Spring, Steven Weeks, of Centre, and Ty Weeks, of Cedartown; 8 grandchildren; mother: Shelby Prather Weeks; brother: Tyde (Glenda) Weeks, of Rome; sister: Diane (Jack) Adkins, of Clarksville, TN.

Funeral services will be held at 4:30 P.M. on Friday April 12, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ricky Studdard officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:30 P.M. until 4:30 P.M. on Friday April 12, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to view a complete obituary and to post tributes on the life of Mr. Weeks.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.