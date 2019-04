Demarco Anthony Farmer, 20 of Lindale, was arrested this week after a standoff with police at a home on Maple Road.

Reports said that police were called after Farmer allegedly hit a 25 year-old woman in the head numerous times.

Police stated that Farmer refused to come out of the home when they arrived, resulting in SWAT being called.

Farmer later came out and surrounded.

Farmer is charged with battery, obstruction, probation violation and failure to appear.