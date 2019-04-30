Alerts are an excellent way to stay aware of activity on your banking accounts. Depending on your financial institution’s offerings, you can receive alerts through online banking, email, or even text message. Most of the time, you have the option of choosing when you want the alerts sent, how you’d like them (for example, via email or text message), and what kinds of activity to which you’d like to be alerted.

Five of the most commonly used alerts are: Event, Balance, Item, and Personal.

Event Alerts are watches or trigger alerts. Account holders can select events alerts for when specific transactions, such as wire transmissions, ACH deposit or withdrawals are initiated through Online Banking.

Balance Alerts allow account holders to set up an alert to be notified when a specific account balance is above or falls below a set amount.

Item Alerts allow account holders to be notified when a specific item number clears.

Message Alerts let account holders know when new account statements or other online documents are available within Online Banking.

Personal Alerts allow account holders to setup an alert for a specific date or create a personalized alert message, such as negative balances or overdrafts.

Alerts are an easy way to personalize your banking experience, and are offered at no charge by most financial institutions, including Coosa Valley Credit Union.