Stanley Edward Stephens, 68, and Donald Eric Lualen, 59 of Polk County, have been arrested for the arson of the Silver Creek mason on Craton Road.

Reports said that Stephens was the former resident of the home. However, the home was foreclosed on and was owned by Regions Bank at the time of the blaze.

The 5,900 square foot home was completed burned.

Police said that over a dozen investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire.

They added that they found accelerate in the home in numerous places.

PREVIOUS

A Silver Creek mansion was totally destroyed on Sunday by a fire that ripped its way though the brick and let it nothing but ashes.

The home located off Rockmart Highway near the Silver Creek Mini-Mart was reported just after 4 am on Sunday.

Firefighters took shifts to put the blaze out, but were not able to savage the home.

Investigators said it would take time before it was safe to return to the home to determine the exact cause.

Photo from Dustin Nelson