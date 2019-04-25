Travis Dale Herrin, 40 of Shannon, was arrested this week after police he lied to them when they found him to be illegally camping on Everett Springs Road.

Reports said that Herrin lied to police officers about his name and date of birth while being questioned.

Police stated that Herrin then proceeded to kick at officers while being detained.

It was later determined that Herrin was wanted on an outstanding charge.

Herrin is charged with four counts obstruction, criminal trespass and giving false information to police.