Jessica Rhea Monroe, 30 of Rome, was arrested at the east Rome Wal-Mart after she allegedly stole numerous items and then was found with hydrocodone pills, a bag of meth and syringes containing the drug.

Reports added that she was also wanted for forging a check last December. Police stated that she received a $10 check from a newspaper delivery customer as a tip before she deposited the same check twice. The second time she deposited the check reports stated that she changed the amount to $1950.

Monroe is charged with forgery, possession of meth, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug related objects and theft by shoplifting.