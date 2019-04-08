Rome Police endorses TVOC (Police Training for Teen Drivers) With the support of Rome Police Department and Richard B. Russell Airport, FEAR THIS INC. will again be providing drivers training for teen drivers June 22nd and November 23rd.

The course is designed to teach teen drivers the critical skills necessary to not panic in a roadway crisis and to arrive home alive. Teens will have a much better understanding how to avoid an emergency situation, giving parents peace of mind. This course is NOT to be confused with Drivers Education. Drivers Education is designed to teach rules of the roadway and is to serve as a basic foundation for young drivers.

In an effort to build on the basic foundation for young drivers TVOC was created. The critical skills taught nationwide for Law Enforcement Professionals has stood the test of time and are proven tactics in accident avoidance techniques. If these lifesaving skills are designed to bring Law Enforcement Professionals home to their families why not expose our children to the same lifesaving techniques?

TVOC is police driving skills. The training cadre consists of POST mandated Law Enforcement Officers. The course teaches critical skills such as skid steering, precision driving, and on-road/off-road recovery. Additionally, students will be exposed to various stressors to simulate physiological changes that occur in emergency situations.

If you are interested in building on the driving foundation of your teen driver visit www.tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823