The Cartersville Police Departent is investigating a single vehicle crash with one fatality, identified as 42 year-old Daniel Isom of Rme, that occurred Thursday afternoon in Joe Frank Harris Parkway just north of Center Road, near the Shaw Plant.

Reports said that Isom’s car went off the road and struck some trees.

Lt. Mike Bettikofer says there was no suspicious activity involved, but it is in ongoing investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to help determine the cause of the accident.