Zachariah John Schlitz, 30 of Rome, was arrested after he allegedly burglarized Rome Machine on 906 Walnut Avenue.

Reports said that he was found in possession of methamphetamine and tools used to commit a theft or burglary.

Reports added that he stole a metal filing cabinet, fire extinguisher, metal card wheels and wiring.

He was found on the back porch of 1006 Walnut Avenue, where he resisted arrest.

Schlitz is charged with first degree burglary, possession of meth, two counts prowling, possession of tools during the commission of a crime and giving false information to police.