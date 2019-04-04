James Tyler Young, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he injured his father during an altercation before leaving the home while intoxicated and causing a wreck.

Reports said that during an altercation with his dad he broke his father’s vase and pinky finger.

Young is then accused of leaving the scene while under the influence of alcohol and proceeded to strike a parked camper and a water well before and failing to notify the owner or authorities.

Young is charged with aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, DUI, hit and run, duty to report an accident and duty upon striking unattended vehicle.

The incident comes less than a month after Young attacked his mother. Read below

PREVIOUS : March 18 2019

James Tyler Young, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attacked his 49 year-old mother.

Reports said that Young shoved his mother against a dresser before punching and busting a window of the home.

Police added that while on his way to the Floyd County Jail Young bite out his stitches and as a result had to be taken to Floyd Medical Center.

Young is charged with simple battery, obstruction and criminal trespass.